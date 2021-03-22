Woman’s Club offers scholarship

Vernon. The Vernon Township Woman’s Club is offering a Community Service Scholarship for a high school senior planning to enroll in college.

To be eligible, students must live in Vernon Township, Franklin, Hamburg, Hardyston, or Ogdensburg. Students may attend a public or private school or be home schooled, and must be graduating in June. Applicants must write an essay describing how they were affected by a memorable community service or volunteer experience.

Scholarship applications are available in high school guidance departments or by calling Valerie at 973-764-3314. The deadline for submission is May 1, and the award will be presented in June.

The club is part of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs as well as the Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs, one of the world’s largest women’s volunteer organizations. Membership is open to women of all ages from all towns who share a commitment to volunteerism. For more information about the club and its programs, visit vtwc.org or call Joan at 973-827-0804.