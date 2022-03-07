Wesley Sanders’ winning streak: Governor’s Award for Band and National Merit Scholarship finalist

Vernon. Wesley F. Sanders, a senior at Vernon Township High School, has had a very good month. Last week he was awarded the 2022 New Jersey All State Governor’s Award for Band at the recent New Jersey All State Band Concert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. Only one student receives this distinguished recognition by the NJ Music Education Association (NJMEA). That followed closely on the heels of news that Wesley had been named a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship. High school students who meet participation requirements enter the National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the PSAT (Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test), usually as juniors. (Photo provided)