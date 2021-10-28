We asked the candidates: What are the most pressing issues, and how would you address them?

The Advertiser-News South asked candidates in the competitive race for Franklin Borough Common Council and Sussex County Commissioner to submit a statement of 400 words that includes their response to the question: What are the most pressing issues facing the borough, or county, and how would you address them?’
Franklin Borough
In Franklin, four candidates are competing for two open seats, each for a three-year term. Running are:
Rachel Heath, Republican
Shane Hrbek, A New Perspective
Gilbert J. Snyder, Republican (did not submit statement)
Patricia N. Rowett, Democrat (did not submit statement)
Sussex County
There are two open county commissioner seats, each with a three-year term:
Republican Dawn Fantasia is running for re-election
Republican Chris Carney was appointed to fill a vacancy is is now running for a full term
Democrat Scott Paul, challenger
Democrat Mike Vrabel, challenger
Sample ballots
Ogdensburg
Franklin
Lafayette
Hamburg