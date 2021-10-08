Warm thoughts: Woman’s Club stitches comforting blankets for chemotherapy patients

Vernon. For many years, the Vernon Township Woman’s Club has been knitting and crocheting blankets for patients undergoing chemotherapy at Newton Memorial Hospital. The chemo rooms are often kept at a low temperature, causing patients to be uncomfortably cold. The club provides patients with their own blanket, which, in addition to keeping them warm, helps to bring comfort to an already difficult situation. Into each blanket is sewn a tag stating that it was donated by the Vernon Township Woman’s Club. Pictured with some of the blankets they made are the Club’s Health & Wellness Committee Chair Elaine Kuntz (left) and club member Fran Janusko. Anyone interested in donating yarn, making blankets, or learning more about the club is welcome to call 973-827-0804. (Photo provided)