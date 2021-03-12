Wantage to hold hearing on noise ordinance

The Wantage Township Committee is expected to hold a public hearing on, and possibly adopt, a noise ordinance that’s been in the works for several months.

Discussions began after residents on Oil City Road complained about loud music emanating from Skylands Craft Beer and Wine Garden.

The ordinance was introduced by a 2-0 vote. Mayor William Gaechter was absent.

According to the ordinance, noise control officers can investigate any suspected violations and pursue enforcement activities.

The ordinance also states that outdoor sound levels from residences or multiuse properties must not exceed 65 decibels from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and 50 decibels from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. Commercial facilities, public service facilities, and non-residential uses must not exceed 65 decibels over a 24-hour period.

Indoor sound levels would be limited to 55 decibels from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 40 decibels overnight. Commercial facilities are capped at 55 decibels 24 hours per day.

Michael Restel, the township administrator/acting clerk, said the ordinance introduced was a draft and could be tweaked during or before Thursday’s meeting.