Sparta. Members of the Vernon and Wallkill Valley Rotary Clubs completed their grading and seeding work at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Cemetery, located on Route 94 in Sparta. Also donating their time and labor were Boy Scouts from Troop 180 of Branchville and Bill Cloke of William Cloke Excavating of Wantage. This work was the third phase of their planned four-phase landscaping project at the cemetery.