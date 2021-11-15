Vernoy Paolini honored with NJ Women of Achievement Award

Long-time Vernon resident Vernoy Paolini has been honored with the prestigious New Jersey Women of Achievement Award from the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs.

The award recognizes the significant accomplishments of distinguished New Jersey women who have demonstrated a strong commitment to leadership, humanitarianism, philanthropy, community service and the arts.

Nominated by the Vernon Township Woman’s Club, Paolini joins a distinguished roster of 150 past honorees including Mary Higgins Clark, Millicent Fenwick, Althea Gibson, former Governor Christine Todd Whitman and former Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno.

Nancy Levy, vice president of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs Highlands District, presented the award during a recent meeting of the Vernon club. The club selected Paolini as a nominee in acknowledgement of her extraordinary accomplishments and the impact she has made on our state.

Vernoy Paolini’s contributions go on and on, but when asked if there was one particular project that touched her heart, she said Peace Day is special because it opens the children’s eyes to the world around them.

The Vernon Township Woman’s Club is proud to have nominated Paolini for this esteemed award and even happier that she was selected as a recipient. The club is a member of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs and the Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs. It is open to women of all ages from all towns who believe in making a difference in the community through volunteerism and philanthropy. For more information, contact Joan at 973-827 0804.