Vernon Woman’s Club awards scholarships

Through its annual scholarship program, the Vernon Township Woman’s Club is presenting local high school students with scholarships toward their secondary education expenses.

The 2020 recipients of a $500 award are Vernon Township High School graduates Larissa Trongone and Hailey Minter. The students were honored remotely during the school’s virtual Senior Awards Night ceremony.

Larissa Trongone

A three-sport varsity athlete in cross country, swimming, and softball, Trongone served as president of her class, vice president of the National Honor Society, and as a member of numerous school clubs, including Model UN and DECA. She will attend James Madison University majoring in International Affairs and hopes to specialize in either humanitarian rights or environmental sustainability and awareness.

“After various mission trips and volunteer opportunities, the path towards helping others improve their quality of life or aiding the environment in its need for protection is what I have chosen and am excited to begin,” Trongone said.

Hailey Minter

Minter will attend LaSalle University in Philadelphia, pursuing a degree in International Business through the Business Scholars Co-Op Program. She plans to follow a career in pharmaceutical sales and possibly attend law school, while fulfilling her dream of traveling the world.

“The support I have received from the Woman’s Club has truly impacted my heart for the better,” Minter said. “I am very excited to start my new adventure in a brand new city and cannot express how grateful I am that I have some help to further my education.”

About the Woman’s Club

The GFWC Vernon Township Woman’s Club, part of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs, has been serving the community since 1972. Membership is open to women of all ages from all towns who share a commitment to volunteerism.

For further information about the club and its programs, visit vtwc.org or call Joan at 973-827-0804.