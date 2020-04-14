Vernon Strong shirt sales to raise money for first responders

Vernon. Finish Line Sports in Vernon, a local apparel store, is selling tee-shirts and hoodies to benefit local first responders. They depict the Vernon Viking mascot with a face mask and the words: "We will survive/Vernon Strong." Owner Paul Negrin says, "What keeps us alive are the first responders, EMT, police, and fire." Proceeds from the shirt sales will be donated to these services so that they can buy the supplies they need. The shirts will be delivered to Vernon residents, or they can be picked up at the store or the Tracks Deli, or shipped through the post office. "These are hard times for us all," says Negrin. "Stay safe, stay strong, we will make it through this." For more information call 973-764-5020, email paul@finishlinesport.com, or visit finishlinesport.com.