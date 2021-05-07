Vernon sets graduation dates

Vernon. The Vernon Township school board unanimously approved graduation dates for Glen Meadow Middle School and Vernon Township High School.

Glen Meadow’s graduation is scheduled for June 17, and the high school graduation is scheduled for June 18.

Superintendent Karen D’Avino said she is hoping to have one graduation ceremony instead of two. At the time of the meeting, outdoor gatherings in New Jersey were limited to 200 people.

D’Avino said she expected an updated executive order from the governor. That order came through on Monday, with outdoor gathering limits raised to 500 from 200. Gov. Murphy said the limit may be raised again around Memorial Day.

Murphy also said outdoor capacity limits will be raised to 50% for venues, like sports stadiums, with at least 1,000 seats.

Currently, there is a 30% capacity for venues with at least 2,500 seats. Families are required to be 6 feet away from other families.

Indoor events, including proms, will be raised to 50% capacity with a maximum of 250 people, up from 35% capacity with 150 people, as long as indoor dining protocols are followed.