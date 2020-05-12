Vernon extends property tax deadline to June 1

The Vernon Township Council agreed to extend the deadline for payment of property taxes from May 10 to June 1.

Mayor Howard Burrell noted that, on April 28, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order granting New Jersey mayors the authority to seek approval from their councils to extend the grace period for paying second quarter property taxes. The town council held a special meeting on May 5 to approve the extension.

Burrell said the unanimous passage of the tax payment resolution "is but the latest example" of Vernon leaving behind the "public, often embarrassing, personality based bickering that was a far too often part of many of our Town Council meetings in the past." He thanked council President Harry Shortway and council Vice President John Auberger for their leadership.

"Your mayor and council know and understand that due to the wrecking ball that this COVID-19 virus has taken to our economy, this year, as well as the next couple of years, are going to be very difficult financial years for us as well as others in our nation," Burrell said. "You have my commitment that we will continue to focus on understanding and figuring out just how we might be able to continue to cost effectively and efficiently provide you the municipal services and support that we are required to and that you deserve."

On May 11, Burrell announced that Joe Hession, the CEO of Snow Operating and Mountain Creek, kept his promise to pay Mountain Creek’s second quarter property taxes in full on May 1, the first date they were due.

"While the payment of all property taxes is important, Mr. Hession’s payment of Mountain Creek’s property taxes looms very big in our economic future because they are our town’s largest dollar volume taxpayer," he said.