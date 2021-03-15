Vernon Cub Scouts make blizzard packs for seniors

Covid-19 is not keeping the Vernon Cub Scouts Pack 183 down.

With the guidance of committee chair Melissa Cole, the pack collected, assembled, and delivered 45 blizzard packs for the local senior center. The pack has been doing this service project for more than three years.

Blizzard packs are zip bags are filled with nonperishable foods handy to have during emergencies, including a non-condensed soup with a pop-top lid that can be opened without a can opener, a pouch of tuna or chicken, applesauce, pudding, jello or fruit cup, and water or juice.

Cole said the packs are made up of items seniors can eat if they lose power or are homebound due to inclement weather.

The Cub Scouts have been very active with service work all during the pandemic. Meeting in person can be difficult, she said, but the Scouts are still getting a full Scouting experience.

The pack has 31 active Scouts, ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade, and is always ready to welcome new members. For more information about the program, email vernonscouts183@gmail.com.

Cub Scouts Pack 183 Projects

● Collected books and refilled the “Leave a Book, Take a Book” station at Maple Grange.

● Collected supplies and brought them to the local Vernon Animal Shelter, including contractor bags, Lysol cleaning supplies, wet cat food, kitten milk replacement, and laundry detergent.

● Participated in the Vernon 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Wreaths Across America at the Glenwood Cemetery.

● Donated baby items and clothes to the Vernon Methodist Church.

● Helped collect school supplies to support the Glenwood Pochuck Ambulance Squad’s drive to aid Vernon teachers.

● Prepared a float with Vernon Boy Scout Troop 404 for Vernon’s Santa Parade.

● Will start a donation drive for the St. Francis de Sales food pantry to collect items the pantry does not normally receive, such as feminine hygiene products.