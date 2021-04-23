Vernon approves Town Center Redevelopment Plan

Vernon. The Vernon Township Council introduced an ordinance on April 12 to approve the Town Center Redevelopment Plan.

The plan is dated March 25.

The Vernon Township Land Use Board determined at its Feb. 10 meeting that the updated redevelopment plan was consistent with the township’s master plan.

The redevelopment plan includes 172 tax lots and permitted uses, including micro-breweries, retail and commercial businesses, outdoor dining, theaters and amphitheaters, and outdoor activities.

Among recent changes, the board specified lighting that would be consistent in the Town Center area.