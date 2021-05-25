Van Ginneken named Master school board member

Hardyston Township School District Board of Education member David Van Ginneken has ben named a Master school board member, Chief School Administrator Mike Ryder announced on May 11.

Ryder explained that Van Ginneken has been recognized for achieving that certification, and was recognized by the Executive Director of the New Jersey’s School Board Association. The letter from the Executive Director of the New Jersey School Board Association congratulated Van Ginneken for satisfying all requirements for the Master Board Member Certification through the association’s Board Member Academy. Those requirements include earning a minimum of 40 credits through attendance at Academy sessions, the NJSBA (New Jersey School Board Association) annual workshop, and a variety of County programs. Van Ginneken successfully passed the Master Board Member exam.

The Master Board Member Award recognizes professional developments in areas critical to effective school board governments. The NJSBA commended Van Ginneken for his commitment to his school district and dedication of substantial time and effort to improve his skills and knowledge. Ryder then congratulated Van Ginneken for his achievements and his dedication and service to all of Hardyston.

Ron Hoffman, Hardyston Schools’ Board President congratulated Van Ginneken for achieving his Master Board Member Certification. Hoffman thanked Van Ginneken for his expertise and involvement, and for getting this honorary certificate.

Hoffman said Van Ginneken, “was only the second one to achieve that classification to my knowledge in the history of the Board in Hardyston. I truly value Dave’s opinions and insight; he’s my right hand man.”

Hoffman said, “we have a great team here in Hardyston and our committees are always functioning in the best interests for our children and their education.”

“The Master Board Member Certification is just one milestone in continuing education for school board members,” Van Ginneken said. “I believe education does not stop in the classroom and is a lifelong journey in our personal and professional lives.”

Van Ginneken said that due to the Covid -19 pandemic, access to the training course has been remarkably expanded.