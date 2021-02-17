x
Two area men charged with most serious crimes in Capitol assault

17 Feb 2021 | 11:01
    An image posted by Edward Jacob Lang was included on his affadavit to the FBI
    Scott Fairlamb (U.S. Department of Justice)
Narrowsburg, NY. Two area men are among those charged with the most serious crimes, conspiracy crimes or assault, in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to reporting by The New York Times.

Scott Kevin Fairlamb of Stockholm, N.J., in Sussex County, was charged with assault, interference with law enforcement, weapons crimes, and trespassing or disrupting Congress.

Facing the same charges is Edward Jacob Lang of Newburgh, N.Y. He is a native of Narrowsburg, N.Y., in Sullivan County and a 2013 graduate of Delaware Valley High School in Milford, Pa.

CBS News reports this week that federal prosecutors have charged approximately 234 people for their alleged roles in the riot and opened over 400 investigations into possible criminals.