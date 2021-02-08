Sussex County sets schedule for recycling services

Household Hazardous Waste Days

June 5 and Nov. 6

Dispose of lead and oil-based paints, stains, thinners, pool chemicals, mercury, lubricants, chlorine, driveway sealer, fluorescent bulbs, household batteries and more.

Limits:

● 100 pounds dry

● 10 gallons liquid waste

● 25 fluorescent bulbs per vehicle

● Scale charge for larger quantities

Electronics Recycling Days

March 27, May 22, July 24 and Oct. 23

Dispose of computers, printers, cell phones, televisions, VCRs, DVDs and CDs, fax machines and copiers, radios and stereos.

There is a landfill disposal ban on certain electronics: see scmua.org for more information.

Limits:

● Up to 5 units per vehicle

● Scale charge for larger quantities

Recycling Center

Monday through Saturday

● Commingled containers (glass, plastic, and aluminum), drink cartons

● Chipboard (gray paperboard) Styrofoam (packaging only)

● Cardboard office paper and junk mail

● Newsprint

● Motor oil/antifreeze

● Clothing, American flags

● Household batteries: For sorting requirements, visit scmua.org.

● Vegetation: Sussex County residents can hand-load regular mulch and compost for free, the MUA will load colorized mulch and compost for a nominal fee.

Shredding

Third Friday of every month, 9 a.m. to noon

Charge by volume, $6 minimum, with no limit.

Monthly Medical Waste Sharps Collection

First Thursday of every month, 10 a.m. to noon

Fee charged by vendor