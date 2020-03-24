Sussex County sees 22 COVID-19 cases

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 hit Sussex County last week and as of Tuesday evening, 22 cases have been identified in the county.

“Our community’s health and safety are of primary concern to the Board of Chosen Freeholders," Sussex County Freeholder Director Sylvia Petillo said in a news release. "We are taking all possible steps to ensure the well-being of Sussex County and our surrounding communities.

Sparta Township has taken the largest hit in the county with seven cases. The only other municipalities with multiple cases as of COVID-19 are Frankford (3), Hopatcong (2) and Hardyston (2)

As of Tuesday, 44 people of died in New Jersey as a result of COVID-19. There have been 3,675 positive cases.

The Sussex County Division of Health has been working to identify individuals who came into contact with these residents. Anyone identified as a close contact, per New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) guidelines, is in their home under self-quarantine and being monitored by the SCDOH staff.

One of the county’s first three positive cases was in Vernon Township, identified on Wednesday, March 18.

Vernon Township Mayor Howard Burrell said the Vernon resident is a 53-year-old man who was exposed to another person who tested positive at his out-of-county job.

Burrell said the county obtained the test result from his health-care provider.

“Our town government does not have, nor do we seek, any contact or other information concerning this individual,” Burrell said. “All contact and/or information concerning this or any other Coronavirus case will be through the Sussex County Health Dept.”

While the Sussex County Division of Health is not conducting COVID-19 testing at this time, the department is working with local health care providers and the New Jersey Department of Health to expand COVID-19 testing availability in the state.

COVID-19 testing is not currently recommended for individuals who are not exhibiting symptoms which include fever, cough or shortness of breath. Testing recommendations for patients exhibiting symptoms will be determined by the health care provider based on the individual’s risk for exposure to COVID-19, which includes travel history and level of contact with a confirmed case.