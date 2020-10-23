x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Sussex County coronavirus cases continue to rise

23 Oct 2020 | 05:48
    Sussex County coronavirus cases continue to rise
    Deaths and cases among the residents and staff at Andover Subacute I and II
    Deaths and cases among the residents and staff at Andover Subacute I and II

Sussex County. The rate of new coronavirus cases continues to rise in Sussex County, according to data from the county health department (first chart). Since the September opening of in-person school and of indoor dining at 25 percent capacity, the county has seen its first spikes exceeding 25 cases in a day since the height of the pandemic in April-May (see first chart). There have been no COVID-19 deaths in October so far and one in September. The recent rise in cases has not spread to the vulnerable population at Andover Subacute I and II, a long-term care facility that in April in May saw 78 deaths of its residents and one of its staff members (see second chart).