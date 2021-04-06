Sussex boy fighting cancer gets new play set

State Farm has teamed up with the Roc Solid Foundation to provide play sets to kids fighting cancer, including Brantley, a two-year-old boy from Sussex who is fighting neuroblastoma.

The sponsorship supports the nonprofit’s program, Roc Solid On Demand, which ships play sets to families battling pediatric cancer anywhere in the contiguous United States.

Brantley’s family received all of the materials and hardware, as well as Play Kits of Roc Solid swag, to make it a great day.

“The weather finally cooperated with us so we could build Brantley’s play set,” said his mom, Alexis. “He was so excited to get home from radiation and be able to play.”

Roc Solid Foundation’s mission is to build hope for families fighting pediatric cancer through the power of play, because when kids are playing, cancer is the farthest thing from their minds. With their compromised immune systems, these children need a safe place to play.

“State Farm has been an amazing partner to us,” said Eric Newman, Roc Solid Foundation founder and pediatric cancer survivor. “This year looks very different than we ever expected, but we are so grateful for their continued support as this new program has evolved, so we can continue to provide play to kids during a very difficult time.”

”Giving back to communities where we live and work is a big part of who we are at State Farm,” said Jennifer Young, State Farm corporate responsibility analyst. “Seeing Brantley’s smile as he plays on his new play set is what this program is all about.”