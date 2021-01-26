Sussex Borough retains grant writer ‘that’s saved us millions’

The Sussex Borough Council on Jan. 19 renewed its contract with its grant writer, Bruno and Associates, for two more years.

Mayor Edward Meyer said Bruno and Associates rolled back the $50,000 cost to what the borough paid three years ago.

The renewal was considered on Jan. 5 but tabled after some council members questioned whether the borough would need those services in 2020. Bruno and Associates applies for and manages financial awards given by federal, state, or local governments for projects that would benefit the borough.

At the previous meeting, Councilman Frank Dykstra asked if the borough could pay Bruno and Associates on a quarterly basis.

There was also the question of whether the borough could borrow enough money to pay for grants that require matching funds.

Michel Marceau, the borough’s chief financial officer, said the borough has about $350,000 left in borrowing power.

“That’s going to get us to that one and a half percent,” Marceau said. “We can go higher, but at that point, you’re damaging your credit raining.”

Councilman Jake Little, who joined the council after the November election, suggested keeping the grant writer.

“He’s our eyes and ears on seeing things through,” Little said. “I think we should keep him so we don’t lose anything that’s ongoing.”

Councilman Robert Holowach said two new roles were appointed in the borough, and that no one said or questioned anything.

“I say the grant writer stays,” Councilman Mario Poggi said. “You’ve got to be kidding me if you want to save $50,000 to pay for a guy that’s saved us millions.”