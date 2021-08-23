x
Study shows New Jersey has third best education system

Education. A study released by Wallethub shows that New Jersey has the third-best educational system in the United States when several factors are averaged in. The state ranked first in existence of a digital learning plan.

| 23 Aug 2021 | 12:36
With more than half of educators reporting significant learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021’s States with the Best & Worst School Systems.

In order to determine the best school systems in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of quality and safety.

The data set ranges from pupil-teacher ratio and dropout rate to median standardized-test scores.Quality & Safety of Schools in New Jersey (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

For the full report, visit:https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-best-schools/5335.

New Jersey Education Rankings
3rd – Math Test Scores
2nd – Reading Test Scores
2nd – Pupil-Teacher Ratio
27th – Median SAT Score
8th – Median ACT Score
4th – Dropout Rate
12th – Bullying Incidence Rate
24th – % of Threatened/Injured High School Students
1st – Existence of Digital Learning Plan