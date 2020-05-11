Students invited to write essay for Library Friends' scholarship

Vernon. The Friends of the Dorothy Henry Library will again be offering their annual Steven L. Steele Memorial Book Scholarship competition, which is open to college-bound high school seniors from Vernon, Hardyston, Hamburg, and Franklin with Sussex County Library System Cards. Students are invited to submit a one-page essay on "The Influence of the Library on My Life" and enclose a letter of recommendation. The submission deadline is May 31. The $500 award will be sent to the winner for buying textbooks in any form or school supplies. The application may be printed from the Sussex County Library System website. For a copy of the application and related instructions, visit sussexcountylibrary.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Scholarship-Application-2020.docx. The library logo will be sent to you in a second email message.