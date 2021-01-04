Sparta UNICO announces scholarship awards

Sparta UNICO has announced partial scholarship awards to three Sussex County students who graduated in June

All applicants were judged on the basis of academic achievement, financial need, SAT or ACT scores, class rank, community service, and citizenship.

The recipients are as follows:

● Timothy Spatola of Franklin, who graduated from Pope John XXIII, is now attending DeSales University. His anticipated major is history and political science.

● Kiara Marie Shadwell of Newton graduated from Sussex County Technical School and is not attending Caldwell University. Her anticipated major is pre-med.

● Hannah Van Blarcom of Sussex graduated from Vernon Township High School and is attending Quinnipiac University. Her anticipated major is pre-med.

UNICO is an Italian-American Service organization with chapters nationally. UNICO’s mission is to serve its communities, with its motto, “Service above Self.” The Sparta chapter, which serves all of Sussex County, has established an annual scholarship program to aid local Sussex County high school seniors.

For more information or to join, email SpartaUnico@gmail.com.