Snufftown Garden Club installs officers for 2022

Hardyston. The Snufftown Garden Club recently held its installation of officers for 2022 at Milano’s Restaurant in Hardyston. Pictured is the outgoing president, Nancy Carlson (far left), with the new officers (from left): Second Vice-President Barbara Gellner, First Vice-President Sue Mortensen, Secretary Teresa Zinck, Treasurer Beverly Putrino, and President Rose Wolverton. The club serves the municipalities of Vernon and Hardyston and meets monthly March through December. For more information about the club, email Rose Wolverton at rwolvie@centurylink.net.