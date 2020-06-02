Sheriff’s family ‘shaken’ by gunfire near his home

Hampton. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the vicinity of Sussex County Sheriff Michael Strada’s home in Hampton early on Monday morning. His office declined to provide details. “He is not commenting at this time other than to say his family is very shaken up understandably,” the sheriff’s assistant told the newspaper on Tuesday. “We will certainly let you know when he is ready to comment and be in touch. Thank you for your understanding.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.