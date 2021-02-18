Russell G. Fay hired to lead special services at Vernon schools

The Vernon Township school board on Feb. 11 approved the district’s new director of special services.

The board unanimously approved Russell G. Fay on a $120,000 prorated salary for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. He will make the full amount in 2021-22. Fay is expected to begin at the district after spring break.

Earlier in the meeting, the school board approved the resignation of supervisor of special services Adam Kendler effective Feb. 26. Another supervisor, Cheryl von Salzen, will retire at the end of the school year. With Kendler’s resignation, von Salzen will be the district’s only supervisor until April, when Fay is expected to join.

“We have this very odd ebb and flow happening from March 1 through the end of the school year,” Superintendent Karen D’Avino said.

While Fay is adjusting to his new position, the district will have only one special services director and one supervisor. Therefore, she’s looking for special education coordinators in Cedar Mountain, Lounsberry Hollow, and Rolling Hills.

“I’m worried with all these things changing so rapidly,” D’Avino said.

These coordinators would schedule classes and aides and make sure all programming has the material and staffing they need. They must make sure special-needs students have the appropriate accommodations for state testing, which is still required and already scheduled.

The coordinators do not require a supervisor’s certificate, and they will not be called on to evaluate others.

“I would recommend if the board is comfortable moving forward, we will look for experienced faculty that can take on additional tasks,” D’Avino said.

D’Avino wants to revisit this issue after the school year ends.

“Coming off Covid for our special-needs population, we have to make sure we’re proving proper accommodations,” D’Avino said. “Having teachers who really know special ed will make me feel more comfortable. This is hard enough as it is coming out of Covid, but having as many supports as we can afford to support our population would be money well spent.”