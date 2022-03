Sussex. The Wallkill Valley Rotary, working with the Sussex County YMCA, is accepting donations of necessary relief supplies for the Ukrainian Relief Project. They have already collected thousands of donations with more still coming in until March 31. “The generosity of our residents is off the charts,” Rotarians say, “showing our deep concern for our global families in need.” Pictured is Wallkill Valley Rotarian Corey Brown, Director of the Sussex County YMCA. (Photo provided)