RoNetco awards scholarships

RoNetco Supermarkets, Inc., operators of ShopRite supermarkets in Sussex, Morris, and Warren counties, has announced their scholarship winners for the 2020-2021 academic school year. Committed to continuing education, RoNetco increased their scholarships this year from $22,000 to $25,000 and will provide this each year to associates and the children and grandchildren of associates from the eight ShopRite supermarkets and their corporate office.

Offering opportunities for students to learn and earn while working at RoNetco is demonstrated through the Summer Internship Program for rising college juniors and seniors, as well as workshops, seminars, and an in-house development program that helps to instill and cultivate business competencies and leadership skills.

$1,000 scholarships

Alyssa Amorim is a resident of Newton and a 2020 Kittatinny Regional High School graduate. In the fall, she plans to study Psychology at Dartmouth College. Alyssa was recognized as the Roundtable Award winner for her school and has been named a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship. She has been a member of the varsity swim and soccer teams and also participated in various clubs. When not in school, she gives back to her community by volunteering through “Pass It Along”. She enjoys hiking and reading and hopes to one day become a clinical psychologist. Alyssa is the daughter of Sergio Amorim, Night Crew Chief at ShopRite of Sparta.

John Dobroskok is a resident of Andover and a 2020 Newton High school graduate, where he achieved a 3.95 GPA. John will be attending Montclair State University in the fall to pursue a degree in Information Technology. He was the President of his school’s technology student association and was previously the treasurer. He plans to obtain a master’s degree in Cybersecurity after he graduates. John has been working part-time as a cashier at ShopRite of Byram since September, 2018.

Julianna Moraski is a resident of Lafayette and a rising sophomore at Sussex County Community College. She is majoring in Digital Forensics and has a GPA of 3.89. Julianna has been working in the ShopRite from Home Department at ShopRite of Sparta since October 2019, and also tutors children in math at Mathnasium.

Jessica Phillips is a resident of Sparta and a senior at Sacred Heart University. She is studying marketing and management with minors in digital marketing and global business management in the Jack Welch College of Business. She is on the Dean`s List with a cumulative GPA of 3.505. At Sacred Heart, she is a Global Ambassador, Student Ambassador as well as secretary of Student Alumni Association, and Vice President of Alpha Kappa Psi professional business fraternity. Jessica has been working at ShopRite of Byram since 2017 and is currently involved in RoNetco’s 10-week Summer Internship Program.

Nicole Tomlinson is a resident of Newton and a 2020 graduate at Kittatinny Regional High School. She plans to study accounting at Binghamton University in the fall. Throughout high school, Nicole has taken honors and AP classes and graduated with a 4.2 GPA. Nicole was captain of the field hockey team in her senior year and founder of the chess club. She was involved in many aspects of the community as well as a committed member of the National Honors Society. Nicole enjoys hiking and taking her dog on long walks, and she works at ShopRite of Sparta.