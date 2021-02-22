Registration is now open for Girls on the Run in-person program

Registration is now open for Girls on the Run, an after-school program that combines curriculum with sport to build self-esteem and connection in girls attending grades 3 through 5.

Girls on the Run Wantage starts the week of April 12. All sessions, to be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.m will be outdoors with Covid safety protocols followed. To register, visit gotrnjn.org.

Meeting in-person in small teams with trained volunteer coaches is a priority. Connection is crucial for a child’s mental well-being during these uncertain times.

A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) revealed the rates of anxiety and depression among adolescents has tripled since the pandemic began. This statistic is not lost on the coaches, staff and council members of the Northern New Jersey Council of Girls on the Run.

Life lessons are paired with fun running activities in these sessions. Ultimately, the girls are training to complete a non-competitive celebratory 5K.

The goal is to unleash confidence through accomplishment while establishing a lifelong appreciation for mental and physical health. Girls on the Run reaches girls at a critical age, strengthening their confidence at a time in their lives when self-esteem can fade.

Throughout the eight-week season, the girls will discuss such topics such as body image, popularity, gossiping, choosing friends, conflict resolution, and much more. They will make positive connections with peers and adults while making a meaningful contribution to their community.

Girls on the Run New Jersey North serves girls in Sussex, Bergen, Hudson and Passaic counties, and is one of more than 200 chapters across the United States. For information about volunteer opportunities email info@gotrnjn.org.