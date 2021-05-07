Ogdensburg to establish cap bank, apply for recreation grants

Ogdensburg Council members passed a budget ordinance and discussed potential grants at their April 26 meeting.

The council unanimously passed an ordinance to exceed the 2021 municipal budget appropriation limits and to establish a cap bank. Council President Rachel Slater and Councilman Nelson Alvarez were absent. Alvarez arrived after the vote.

● Recreation improvement grant: Hutnick and Councilwoman Brenda O’Dell are submitting a grant application to improve the ball fields, tennis courts, basketball courts, and walking path, and to modernize the playground park. Borough engineer Mike Vreeland said he will submit a New Jersey Department of Community Affairs grant application by May 24 for the basketball and tennis courts, fence, walking track, and play area. He said Ogdensburg would contribute $10,000 to the project, with the $90,000 grant paying for the rest. The council will also need to pass a resolution for the application.

● Street sweeping in house: Councilman Michael Nardini said an option recently opened up to rent a street-sweeping machine and pay a Department of Public Works employee to complete the work. He said the rental would cost $2,500 per week, along with a training session and $1,000 delivery charge. Nardini said the work would take one employee about seven to ten days. Furthermore, he said, Hardyston Township would take two months to complete the work because they clean once a week, while Sparta does not any longer offer a shared service. Borough attorney Robert McBriar said he would first review the shared services agreement the council approved with Hardyston.

● Fire marshal: Mayor George Hutnick said the borough needs to turn the fire marshal function over to the state. Additionally, he said, the borough does not have any office space for its own fire marshal.