Ogdensburg replaces roof

The Ogdensburg Council unanimously approved on Feb. 10, an ordinance to appropriate $12,000 from general capital to the municipal roof replacement project.

Councilman Anthony Nasisi said the roof is finished, and they are completing the final payments.

The council also unanimously approved for the Ogdensburg Police Department to participate in the Defense Logistics Agency, Law Enforcement support office, 1033 program, which enables the police department to request and acquire excess Department of Defense Equipment.

The program runs from Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2020.

Additionally, the council unanimously approved authorizing a Cooperative Purchasing agreement between the Borough of Ogdensburg and the Houston-Galveston Area Council, as Lead Agency.

Councilwoman Rachel Slater said Houston-Galveston is the company they are using to help find and purchase the new fire truck.

Other business

Council President Michael Nardini said the brush clean up project is finished, and the DPW did a good job. He added that they made two extra runs through the borough in order to pick up later Christmas trees.

Borough Attorney Robert McBriar said the second draft of the Employee Handbook includes many comments which were made at the last meeting. He also said it should be ready for approval at the Feb. 24 meeting.

Borough Clerk Robin Hough said the state is requiring all municipalities to adopt a domestic violence policy as a resolution. Hough said she attended training and will work with McBriar on the policy and resolution also to be approved at the Feb. 24 meeting.

Mayor George Hutnick said the 5K run in Ogdensburg will be June 20.

Councilwoman Brenda O’Dell announced the Friends of Heater’s Pond Town Wide Garage Sale will be April 19, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.