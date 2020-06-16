Ogdensburg Elementary has a picture-perfect ceremony

“Pomp and Circumstance” played as Ogdensburg Elementary School’s eighth graders progressed down the steps to their seats at Heater’s Pond. On graduation day, June 13, the sun began to set around 6 p.m., peeking through the trees.

To allow the students and their families a little normalcy during the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down their school in March, Ogdensburg Elementary teamed up with the Friends of Heater’s Pond to hold a Class of 2020 Picture Ceremony.

Fifteen Ogdensburg students participated. The class valedictorian was Ashley Sutherland, and the class salutatorian was Sierra Hartlieb.

“It is a historic time, so we have to improvise,” Superintendent David Astor said. “And this is the best way we could come up with improvising, so you can see your graduates in their gowns.”

The students and attendees said the Pledge of Allegiance.

Astor read individual student bios as he called each graduate forward, shook their hand, and presented them with a diploma.

Photographer and substitute teacher Paul Michael Kane volunteered to take professional pictures of the graduates as they received their diplomas. The pictures will be sent to all graduates.

Astor thanked Councilwoman Brenda O’Dell for all the work she did to make the ceremony happen, along with all the class parents. He also thanked Kane for volunteering his professional services, and expressed his gratitude to Council President Michael Nardini, Councilman Nelson Alvarez, and the Friends of Heater’s Pond.

“Special thank you, parents and grandparents, for raising great kids,” the superintendent said. “I appreciate it.”

Later Astor said, “We tried to make a special occasion for the kids.”

The Parent Teacher Organization delivered personalized lawn signs to each student’s home, congratulating them on their great achievement.