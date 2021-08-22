Oak Ridge Knights raise $3K to help people withdisabilities

Oak Ridge. Grand Knight Vito Addotta of the Joseph F. Lamb Council 5510 of the Knights of Columbus of Milton-Oak Ridge presented a check for $3,000 from their annual Intellectual Disabilities Drive to Joanna Miller and Scott Milliken of the Department for Persons with Disabilities.

The drive was held on May 1 and 2. The pandemic didn’t discourage the Knights from collecting donations from generous donors.

Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD) provides residential, vocational, spiritual, and social services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

This council has been running the event in Jefferson for more than 25 years and during that time has donated well over $100,000 to the Department for Persons with Disabilities. The Knights of Columbus thanks all those who made a donation for their generosity.