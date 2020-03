Newton Medical Center advises taht COVID-19 is a novel virus that poses an unprecedented threat to patients, especially those who are elderly, have underlying medical conditions or have compromised immune systems. As coronavirus concerns escalate quickly, Atlantic Health Care Systems has expanded standardized visitor restrictions at Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center, Newton Medical Center, Chilton Medical Center, Hackettstown Medical Center and Goryeb Children's Hospital.

No hospital visitors will be allowed until further notice.

Limited exceptions include:

One visitor/support person for patients in hospice or end-of-life care.

One visitor/support person in the NICU.

One visitor/support person for pediatric patients.

One visitor/support person for cognitively impaired patients.

One visitor/support person for an individual undergoing surgery or an outpatient procedure.

One designated support person for patients in the maternity centers.

Visitors who meet these exceptions must be at least 18 years of age.