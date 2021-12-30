New Jersey to pay $53M over Covid deaths at veteran’s homes

New Jersey Army National Guard Combat Medic Spc. Gabriel S. Fayed stands ready to direct arriving Citizen-soldiers at the New Jersey Veterans Home at Paramus on April 9: approximately 75 combat medics will be providing medical support for the residents at both the Paramus Home and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park. The Homes, which are run by the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, have more than 540 residents who have served in every war since World War II. The New Jersey National Guard is supporting state and local officials with the COVID-19 relief effort. (
Mark Olsen / New Jersey National Guard)