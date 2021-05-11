New Jersey DAR names Kory Loyola Outstanding Teacher of American History

Kory Loyola, an American history teacher, at High Point Regional High School in Wantage, was honored as the State Outstanding Teacher of American History at the New Jersey Daughters of the American Revolution Spring Conference in Spring Lake on April 30.

She will be further recognized at the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s annual Continental Congress in Washington, D.C.

Each year, the national organization sponsors a contest to honor Outstanding Teachers of American History and related fields. Local chapters nominate a candidate whose application is submitted to the state DAR for further judging. state winners’ applications then go to a regional competition, whose winners move to the national level.

The Chinkchewunska Chapter, whose Elias Van Bunschooten Museum is in Wantage, selected Loyola as its 2021Outstanding Teacher of American History.

A celebratory banner and signs were erected in Loyola’s yard to further note her achievements.