Majestic views will make you feel like royalty

This spacious colonial with gorgeous mountain views offers the best of life in the country. Come and make this 10.6-acre home your escape.

The property is stunning, from the first moment you set your sights on it. There is so much here to impress even the most discriminating buyer.

You will feel like royalty in the evening relaxing in your master bedroom suite. The enormous suite has a large master bath complete with soaking tub, separate stall shower, private balcony, and two walk-in closets.

The spacious country kitchen has a large center island. Your inner chef will love the ample cabinets and countertops.

A flowing layout with wide entrances between rooms makes it easy to move about.

Natural light abounds throughout the home. Spacious windows showcase majestic views. A great room features cathedral ceilings and hardwood floors that serve as the home’s focal point.

A large family room with fireplace and large den is located on the first floor. There is full walkout basement with poured concrete walls.

The beautiful serene yard is in a private setting. This property is a nature lover’s paradise.

