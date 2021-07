The following local students have been named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists at Berkeley College for the winter 2021 semester:

President’s List

● Santiago Aristizabal of Franklin

● Kim Brown of Newton

● Camilla Kwok of Sparta

● Jacqueline Ortiz of Hopatcong

Dean’s List

● Amelia Candelaria of Hopatcong

● Jared Gorgolione of Hopatcong

● William Jacoby of Sparta

● Danielle Osellame of Hamburg