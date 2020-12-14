Local happenings to get you in the Christmas spirit

Whether it’s a drive-thru light show or a socially distant Christmas Eve Mass, the holidays, like so many other things, look different this year. Here’s a list of some fun and safe holiday events around the area for you and the family to enjoy.

New York

The Holiday Light Spectacular at the Orange County Fairgrounds Middletown, NY

The socially-distant answer for holiday fun this year lies in drive thrus. Wind your way through the spectacularly lit fairgrounds, enjoy a light show in the covered arena or order delicious treats from vendors, all from the comfort of your car. Running daily until Jan. 3, gates open at 5 p.m. with the last car admitted at 10 p.m.

239 Wisner Ave

Middletown, NY 10940

Holiday Lights in Bloom

Hamptonburgh, NY

This “Garden Themed” walk through light display is free and open to the public from 5-8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 27 (It will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25). Guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item which will be donated to local food banks.

Thomas Bull Memorial Park

41 Grove Street

Hamptonburgh, NY 10924

Peace, Love & Lights powered by Healey Brothers

Bethel Woods

Experience the Bethel Woods grounds from the comfort of your car: over one mile of illuminated light display, and completely contact-free. Open daily from 5-10 p.m., buy tickets online or at the gate. Plus: live caroling from Sullivan County Dramatic Workshop on Saturdays, Dec. 19 and 26 at 7 p.m.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

200 Hurd Road

Bethel, NY 12720

Vincent Poloniak’s Display

Florida, NY

No Town of Warwick home has attracted more tourists at Christmastime than the home of Vincent Poloniak on Spanktown Road in Florida. This now 20-year old tradition continues on this 2020, and is open nightly from 4-9:30 p.m. until Jan. 2.

22 Spanktown Road

Florida, NY 10990

Warwick Indoor Farm Market

Warwick, NY

Did you think farm markets ended with the warm weather? Not at Warwick’s now indoor winter farm market, which includes 10+ vendors every Sunday from 10-2 p.m. Don’t miss a beat...or a beet.

115 Liberty Corners Road

Pine Island, NY

Watt Christmas Wonderland

Goshen, NY

John Watt’s beloved Christmas display marks its 15th anniversary this year. Open daily from 6-9 p.m., tickets are $5 a car at the gate. You don’t want to miss out on this local holiday staple.

310 Scotchtown Road

Goshen, NY 10924

New Jersey

Craft Pop-up Shoppes

Lafayette, NJ

The Shoppes At Lafayette is hosting indoor Craft Pop-up Shoppes for the weekend of Dec. 19-20. There are several Craft Vendors spread out in several Shoppes to insure proper distancing. Hours are Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Come pay a visit and shop small and local.

75 State Route 15

Lafayette, NJ 07848

Holiday Market in the Park

Hopatcong, NJ

Holiday Market in the Park will take place on Dec 19th from 12-4 p.m., and brings the Hopatcong Marketplace to a new location this year: stroll along the meandering pathways of Maxim Glen Park as you visit and shop with a variety of local crafters, artisans and small businesses. Enjoy a meal and bring home some goodies from the different food vendors who will be set up along Nariticong Avenue. Mask and social distancing are required. Visit FarmtoArtFUN.com for more information.

201-211 Co Rd 607

Hopatcong, NJ07843

An Old Fashioned Outdoor Christmas Eve

Stanhope, NJ

All are welcome to celebrate at the Waterloo Village United Methodist Church beginning at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve., including hot cocoa, Christmas carols, and a devotion by Pastor Tim, please park in the main Waterloo lot and follow the lights to the church. We will be gathering in our decorated church parking lot in celebration, while remaining socially distant and wearing our masks.

Waterloo Methodist Church

Waterloo Village Road

Stanhope, NJ 07874

Skylands Christmas Light Show & Christmas Village

Augusta, NJ

With more than two million dazzling lights on a mile-long drive-through course plus a new outdoor village, it’s a must-see holiday attraction for your whole family, available every day until Jan. 3, 2021. Light Show: $29 per carload (all tickets to be purchased at drive-thru entrance or box office, there are no online ticket sales) Outdoor Village: Free admission. The event is safe, spacious and distanced.

Skylands Stadium

94 Championship Pl.

Augusta, NJ 07822

Santa Claus is Coming!

West Milford, NJ

West Milford Fire Department Community Volunteer Fire Company plans to bring Santa Claus in a drive-by event this Sunday, December 20th, visiting Oak Ridge and Newfoundland. This year’s event will be drive by only, starting in the afternoon. The fire department will update their location on their Facebook page throughout the day.

Pennsylvania

An Old Fashioned Christmas

The American Readers Theatre in collaboration with The Presby Players Community Theater will present its first-ever online Christmas show, a ticketed event, on Dec. 18 through 20. The online event will be shown at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18 and 19; and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20. A $20 ticket, good for the entire household, is available online at our.show/ARTXmas.

Drive Through Tree Extravaganza

Milford, Pa.

The historical society is holding a “drive through Christmas” event at its museum, where it will showcase as many Christmas trees as possible decorated and lit up every night leading to the New Year.

The Pike County Historical Society and Columns Museum

608 Broad St.

Milford, Pa.

The Snowmen of Stroudsburg

Stroudsburg, Pa.

Decorated by local artists, 30 life-size snowmen sculptures will be spread throughout downtown Stroudsburg, and can be seen up until March 1, 2021.

Main Street

Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360



84 Hour Holiday Reception

Shohola, Pa.

The Artists’ Market Community Center in Shohola is stretching its annual holiday reception this year to make sure everyone can enjoy it, in small, safer groups. The reception is from 9:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. every weekend through Dec. 27.

The Artists’ Market Community Center

114 Richardson Avenue

Shohola, Pa. 18458