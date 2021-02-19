Local food pantries offer a lifeline

Andover

● Andover Presbyterian Church (973-786-5094). The Catholic Family and Community Food Pantry will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers will hand bags of food to clients.

● Good Shepard Parish Food Pantry (973-786-6631). Every Thursday 10 a.m. to noon. Call ahead.

Byram

● Byram Stanhope Netcong Making a Difference Together. Pantry drop-in hours are Mondays, 7-8:30 a.m., and Wednesdays, 5:30-7 p.m., or by appointment. For information about the food pantry, email Leon at starz8372@gmail.com, or call 973-796-0214. For information about the Roseville Community Garden, email Baron at byramcommunitygarden@gmail.com.

Franklin

● First Presbyterian Church of Franklin (973-827-6444), 11 Main Street.

Newton

● First Baptist Church of Newton (973-383-9757). Third and fourth Mondays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5 to 6 p.m., at 110 Main Street.

● Project Self Sufficiency (973-940-3500). Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 127 Mill Street.

● Redeemer Lutheran Church (973-383-3945). Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 37 Newton Sparta Road.

Sparta

● Sparta Ecumenical Food Pantry. Almost every week of the year, the pantry is open to people who need food and supplies. Hours are Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 32 Main Street. Call president Val Macchio at 862-266-0563. Arrangements can be made for doorstep delivery to the homebound.

Stanhope

● First Presbyterian Church of Stanhope (973-347-5142), 100 Main Street. Call for more information.

● Stanhope United Methodist Church (973-347-0247). Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon., 2 NJ-183, Netcong.

● Byram Stanhope Netcong Making a Difference Together. For information about the food pantry, email Leon at starz8372@gmail.com, or call 973-796-0214. Pantry drop-in hours are Mondays, 7-8:30 a.m., and Wednesdays, 5:30-7 p.m., or by appointment. For information about the Roseville Community Garden, email Baron at byramcommunitygarden@gmail.com.

Stockholm

● United Methodist Church (973-697-6202), 38 County Road 515. Call for appointment.

Vernon

● St. Francis De Sales Parish (973-827-3248) Normal operations. Call ahead to make an appointment. Wednesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon for food pickup, 614 County Road 517.

● United Methodist Church of Vernon (973-764-3188), 303 NJ Route 94. Call for appointment Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon.

Wantage

● Church of the Good Shepherd (973-875-0919) Porch pick up only. Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 200 NJ Route 23. Call ahead on Tuesday or Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon

Countywide

● Meals on Wheels (973-5790555) is available to Sussex County seniors, 60 and up, who meet the clinical eligibility criteria: homebound, without support, needing assistance with meals. The program can provide up to one meal a day that meets one-third of the daily nutrition for a senior citizen. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic these meals could be frozen or shelf stable. Call to be screened for services.

● Sussex Help Center Food Pantry (973-702-1922) Call for more information.

● DASI food pantry (973- 579-2386) Normal operations for DASI clients only. Call to make an appointment.

● Department of Agriculture (609-292-8896) is working remotely with the Division of Family Development (609-588-2000)

● Sussex County Division of Social Services (973-383-3600) Individuals or families in need of food may come to 83 Spring Street in Newton, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Donations, including pet food donations, are also accepted during these hours; call for special arrangements.

● Norwescap’s Food Bank, a subsidiary of Feeding America, distributes approximately 2 million pounds of food annually to 100 pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, on-site feeding programs, child care centers, senior centers, and programs for the disabled in Hunterdon, Sussex and Warren counties. To apply for food visit norwescap.org/contact-us, call 908-454-4322. or email foodbank@norwescap.org.

● The Sussex County Hunger Coalition is a group of stakeholders working together to ensure all county residents have access to safe, sufficient, and nutritious food. Visit them on Facebook or email schungercoalition@gmail.com.

● End Hunger 3.6 is a program of the Rotary Club. For more information email Ellsworth Havens at ellsworthhavens@icloud.com. Visit njrotary.org to learn more or to donate.

Editor’s note: Please send any changes to additions to this list to editor.ann@strausnews.com.