Local candidates for June 8 primary

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct an error in the original story, which misidentified Rachel Heath as a Democrat. Heath is a Republican. The Advertiser-News South regrets the error.

Four Republicans are vying for two seats on the Franklin Borough Council in the June 8 primaries.

New Jersey primaries are open to registered members of a party. An unaffiliated voter can participate in the primary of their choice by affiliating with the party on the day of the election. All others must do so 55 days before the primary.

Winners will earn their party’s nomination in the Nov. 2 general election.

Republican incumbents Stephan Zydon Jr. and Gilbert J. Snyder are looking to hold off a challenge from Republicans Scott Davis and Rachel Heath for their two seats in Franklin. Patricia Rowett is seeking the nomination on the Democratic ticket.

Primaries in Hamburg, Hardyston, Lafayette, and Ogdensburg are unopposed.

In Ogdensburg, Nelson Alverez is the only candidate with two seats up for election.

There are two unopposed county commissioner primaries. Incumbent Republican Commissioners Dawn Fantasia and Chris Carney are the only candidates for their two seats. There are also two Democrats – Paul Scott and Michael Vrabel – seeking the Democratic nomination for the seats.

County clerk Jeffrey Parrott is running unopposed for his position.

Two seats are open on the state committee. Republicans Jill Space and William Hayden are seeking the Republican nomination to the seats, while Democrats Anthony Riccardi and Michele Van Allen are seeking the Democratic nominations.