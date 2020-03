Family Partners of Morris and Sussex Counties invite kids ages 13 to 21 to join members of the Youth Partnership for a breakfast hang out to get your day started on the right foot: "Get your cup of coffee, scramble your eggs, and butter that toast! Show us what's cookin!" The YP Breakfast Club is offered Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at zoom.us/j/359654685?status=success. For more information about the partnership visit familypartnersms.org.