John Zeich and Kevin Joudi win scholarship

John Zeich and Kevin Joudi won the 2020 annual scholarship awards of The Brookwood Musconetcong River Property Owner Association (BMRPOA).

John Zeich graduated from Lenape Valley Regional High School and will be playing Division I Rugby and studying finance at Kutztown University. His parents are are Adam and Courtney Zeich.

Kevin Joudi graduated from Sussex County Technical High School and will be studying Aerospace Engineering at Florida Technical University. His parents are Masoud and Laurie Joudi.

Graduating high school seniors living in the West Brookwood neighborhood of Byram Township are encouraged to submit a short essay discussing the merits of growing up in the community. Along with the anonymous essays, BMRPOA board members receive summaries of each contestant’s leadership skills, grades and plans for the future.