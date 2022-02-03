High Point superintendent says ‘test to stay’ is helping to keep students on campus

Of the approximately 80 students who have been through High Point Regional High Point Regional High School’s “test to stay” program, none have tested positive for Covid-19 later, Superintendent Scott Ripley told the school board at its Jan. 24 meeting.

The school started the plan on Jan. 10. Ripley said High Point is the only district in the county to have implemented it.

“I believe it has been highly successful in keeping students on-site that are not Covid positive, and our nurse has stepped up and done a tremendous job,” he said.

The district has also recently hired a helper in the nurse’s office, which has eased the burden.

“We didn’t’ consider that anticipating the process,” Ripley said. “That’s in place, and it’s going exceedingly well and has eased her burdens.”

The New Jersey Department of Health Covid-19 Activity Level report still designates Sussex County as red, indicating a very high level of Covid-19 spread, along with the rest of the Northwest region. Only the Southeast region is orange, indicating high spread.

Ripley said the school has recently seen a drop in its Covid-19 numbers, down from the “staggering” numbers from the week of Jan. 10-15.

“We’re very pleased with the rollout of that,” Ripley said. “It’s kept kids in school, and it has not harmed anyone, so we are very pleased with that.”

School board president Wayne Dunn said he has heard positive feedback from members of the public about the program.

“Usually when you don’t hear anything, it’s good news,” Dunn said. “And when you do hear it, it’s the bad news.”