Health Dept. announces senior nutrition program

The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services is pleased to announce the 2021 Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program provides financially eligible individuals who are age 60+, with $30 worth of vouchers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farm stands in New Jersey. There are many local, community farms that participate in the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program and each voucher recipient will receive a complete list of the farm stands with their package.

The Sussex County Division of Senior Services office will be open to eligible seniors to obtain the vouchers.

To be eligible, a senior must be a Sussex County resident and their income cannot exceed $23,606 annually if single, or $31,894 if married. Effective July 1, 2021, new income limits will be implemented. Check back with the Division of Senior Services for the new limits if you are not eligible at this time.

To complete an application, seniors must provide proof of age, income and residency. A driver’s license or utility/phone bill is acceptable proof of residency and age. A 2020 income tax return, social security benefit statement, current pay stub or valid food stamp/SNAP verification is acceptable means to prove income eligibilityPlease note that the PAAD card is no longer acceptable as proof of eligibility.

The Sussex County Division of Senior Services urges all eligible seniors to participate in this program. If you are eligible, but homebound -- or do not have the ability to come into our office, you may receive vouchers through a proxy. For additional information about the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, eligibility requirements or proxy requirements, please contact the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555, ext. 1221 or by email at seniorservices@sussex.nj.us.