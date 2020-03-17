Health Department advisory for seniors and those with additional risk

Early information in 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) suggests that older adults and people with chronic or underlying health conditions have a heightened risk of getting very sick if they become infected.

An important step to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to reduce exposure to large groups of people. In accordance with New Jersey Department of Human Services guidance, the Division of Senior Services has suspended all congregate nutrition services at the Franklin, Hopatcong, and Vernon sites as of Monday, March 16, 2020, until advised otherwise.

The Division of Senior Services is working with Newton Medical Center, which provides the meals to nutrition sites, and each Nutrition Site Manager to coordinate the delivery of meals to participants whose sole source of nutrition is dependent on these sites. For answers to questions about service delivery, call the Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555.

The immediate health and safety of the Sussex County seniors and caregivers we serve are our top priority. We are committed to working with our individuals, their families, and the provider community to identify the best available solutions to keep individuals safe. All residents should continue to monitor their health and exercise good hygiene habits.

Actions you can take to help prevent the spread of germs include:

-Cover nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing.

-Wash hands with soup and water, especially after sneezing or coughing.

-Avoid touching nose or mouth or eyes. -Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

-Practice social distancing.

-Families and individuals should create or update their family emergency plans.

The Sussex County web site has a wide array of information available to the public on COVID-19 and links to both the CDC and NJDOH at sussex.nj.us. You can also visit the Centers for Disease Control and prevention at cdc.gov and the NJ Department of Health at nj.gov/health. Residents are also encouraged to call the NJ Coronavirus and Poison Center Hotline at 1-800-222-1222 or 1-800-962-1253 if using an out of state phone.

