Gottheimer meets with Mountain Creek owner and employees

On Saturday, Feb. 22, U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) helped operate the ski lifts at the Mountain Creek Resort as a part of his “Josh on the Job” tour across the Fifth District and to promote tourism in the Greater Highlands region. After working the lifts, Gottheimer toured the facility and met with Mountain Creek employees and leadership about creating jobs and ensuring North Jersey businesses can grow and thrive.

Mountain Creek Resort employs more than 2,000 people each year and attracts almost 700,000 visitors to the property each year. In Sussex County, 2.9 million tourists visited in 2018, a 2.9% increase from the previous year, contributing to over $500 million dollars in direct sales.

“Mountain Creek is a vital part of the Sussex County and Greater Highlands eco-economy and I want to thank CEO Joe Hession for having me here to help out today," Gottheimer said. Mountain Creek is a spectacular destination for families and a great job producer in northwestern New Jersey, and a perfect example of all the Greater Highlands has to offer. Businesses like Mountain Creek are critical to boosting eco-tourism in the Greater Highlands, to creating jobs throughout the region, and helping boost our local economy."

Joe Hession, CEO of Mountain Creek Resort, said he appreciates the visit. “We look forward to continuing to work with the Congressman and his staff to foster the tourism industry in this region.”