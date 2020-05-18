Glen Meadow Middle School holds National Junior Honor Society induction

Twenty-three seventh and eighth-grade students were inducted on May 18 into the Glen Meadow Middle School chapter of the National Junior Honor Society.

The students were accepted for induction in 2019-2020 after careful consideration by the Glen Meadow faculty council, directed by the junior honor society advisor, Mrs. Marianne Amato.

To be accepted into the National Junior Honor Society, candidates must demonstrate the five qualities that serve as its standards: scholarship, service, leadership, character, and citizenship.

This year’s ceremony was a little different than in years past because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A very special virtual ceremony was prepared by Mrs. Amato and supported on the technical aspects by Ms. Terri Yost, librarian. The guest faculty speakers were Mr. Fred Reimer and the principal, Mrs. Rosemary Gebhardt.

The ceremony was then presented online for the Vernon community with a virtual reception that followed via Zoom. The ceremony program was led by the current eighth-grade members of the National Junior Honor Society: President Paul Mele, Vice President Morgan Gandy, Secretary Makenna Thomas, Treasurer Owen Young, Megan Calkin, Michael Evanick, Cole Herman, Benjamin Jurewicz, Bailey Mann, Rhys Moore, Zack Mountain, Katelyn Petak, Jack Edward Schmick, and Douglas Staley.