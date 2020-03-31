Food pantries report changes to their normal operations

ANDOVER

● Andover Presbyterian Church (973-786-5094) Next food pickup is from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 5. The Catholic Family and Community Food Pantry will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers will hand bags of food to clients.

● Good Shepard Parish Food Pantry (973-786-6631) Every Thursday 10 a.m.-noon. Call ahead.

FRANKLIN

● First Presbyterian Church of Franklin (973-827-6444) Saturday lunch program cancelled this week.

NEWTON

● First Baptist Church of Newton (973-383-9757) Third and fourth Mondays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 5-6 p.m.

● NORWESCAP Pathways 2 Prosperity (973-383-3945) Every Tuesday, both curbside pickup and curbside delivery.

● Project Self Sufficiency (973-940-3500) Daily 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Redeemer Lutheran Church: Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

OGDENSBURG

● SCARC Harvest Home Foods is closed until further notice.

STANHOPE

● First Presbyterian Church of Stanhope (973-347-5142) Closed until April 6 for services. Call for more information.

● Stanhope United Methodist Church (973-347-0247) Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon.

STOCKHOLM

● United Methodist Church (973-697-6202) Call for appointment.

VERNON

● Glenwood Baptist Church no longer has a food pantry.

● St. Francis De Sales Parish (973-827-3248) Normal operations. Call ahead to make an appointment. Wednesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon for food pickup.

● United Methodist Church Vernon (973-764-3188) Call for appointment Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon

WANTAGE

● Church of the Good Shepherd (973-875-0919) Porch pick up only. Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Call ahead on Tuesday or Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon

COUNTYWIDE

● Meals on Wheels (973-5790555) is available to Sussex County seniors, 60 and up, who meet the clinical eligibility criteria: homebound, without support, needing assistance with meals. The program can provide up to one meal a day that meets one-third of the daily nutrition for a senior citizen. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic these meals could be frozen or shelf stable. Call to be screened for services.

● Sussex Help Center Food Pantry (973-702-1922) Call for more information.

● DASI: Food Pantry (973- 579-2386) Normal operations for DASI clients only. Call to make an appointment.

● Department of Agriculture (609-292-8896 is working remotely with the Division of Family Development (609-588-2000)

● Sussex County Division of Social Services (973-383-3600) Daily 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.