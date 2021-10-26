Flash flood warning issued, NJ governor says ‘Stay off the roads’

Nor’easter. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the tristate area extending until midnight. The rain is predicted to be heavy at times, with one to two inches possible today and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. The rain is expected by clear up by Wednesday, which is forecast to be partly sunny, with a high near 61 and winds of around 10 mph. Stay away from any downed wires and report them to your local provider.

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency in all counties as the Nor’easter barreled toward the state: “The anticipated is forecasted to bring significant flash flooding, coastal flooding, and wind gusts. Stay off the roads. Never drive through flooded areas. Charge your devices. Beware of downed power lines. @ReadyNJ.”